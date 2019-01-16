Kurtis D. Kemmerer

Kurtis Dean Kemmerer, 62, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Visitation will be from 4-6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019, at Zion Lutheran Church, 112 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with a prayer service beginning at 6:30 p.m. Harley-Davidson attire or colors are appreciated.

Kurt was born Nov. 21, 1956, the son of William “Dean” and Martha “Martie” Mae (Erickson) Kemmerer, in Mason City. He married Suzanne Daniels on Oct. 13, 1979, at Zion Lutheran Church, in Clear Lake, and to this union two children were born, Nichole and Christopher.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Kurt was the first All-American football player from Clear Lake. As a young adult he worked for his father’s marine service, Kemmerer Marine. He later worked at Unisys prior to owning and operating Kemmerer Trucking with his father, Dean. He worked for Dr. Pepper for 17 years and most recently Yohn Co. in Clear Lake.

Kurt was a very happy, fun-loving man who had a big heart and always put others first. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing flag football, softball, and going on motorcycle rides with Vic and his son, Chris. He was also an avid Minnesota Vikings and Twins fan. Most of all, he loved his family and cherished the time spent with his grandchildren.

Kurt is survived by his significant other, Vickie Schroeder, of Clear Lake; two children, Nichole (Will Blanchard) Larson, of Garner, and Christopher (Kaitlin Kuhljuergen) Kemmerer, of North Liberty; four grandchildren, Max, Gage, Drake and Mia; Vickie’s daughter, Jessica (Robert) Andersen, of Colona, Ill., and their children, Zoey, Zach and Zara; a brother, Mark (Linda) Kemmerer, of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a granddaughter, Cole Lexus Larson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.