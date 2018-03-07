Krista L. Pals-Holmes

Krista Lynne Pals-Holmes, 49, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018, in Clear Lake.

A memorial service was held on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at Agape Christian Family Church, Clear Lake, with Pastors Dave and Kris Toyne officiating.

Krista was born Oct. 26, 1968, the daughter of Harlan and Rosemary (Butenhoff) Pals, in Waterloo, Iowa. She grew up and attended school in Clear Lake and Billings, Mont., graduating from Billings Senior High in 1987.

Krista spent most of her career managing restaurants and currently was office manager/dental assistant at Vidal Dentistry, in Garner, Iowa. She married Douglas Holmes on Dec. 1, 2000 in Mankato, Minn.

Krista was a member of Agape Christian Family Church in Clear Lake. She was a very loving and caring wife, mother, sister and friend, who was also loved greatly by others. She loved music, art, cooking and looking forward to Clear Lake winters. She was proud to live in and be from Clear Lake and never took the town’s events for granted. Some of her favorites were the Clear Lake Car Show, Fourth of July celebration and Christmas by the Lake. She enjoyed the outdoors, first snowfall and being around the fire pit. Most of all, she cherished the time spent with her friends, family and grandchildren, and was everyone’s best friend. “YOU’RE MY FAVORITE.”

Krista is survived by her parents, Harlan and Rosemary Pals, of Clear Lake; husband, Doug Holmes, of Clear Lake; three children, Nathan (Allie) Bear Don’t Walk, Michael Holmes and Elizebeth Holmes, all of Clear Lake; five grandchildren, Jannali, Jonah, Isabella, Kamden and Jaylynn; a sister, Emerald (George) Pals-Jenn, of Mason City; and a nephew, Clayton Babcock, of Mason City.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Krista’s family.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.