Konrad Arthur Ottersberg, 82, of Clear Lake, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating. Burial will be in Harlington Cemetery, Waverly, Iowa, at a later date.

Konrad A. Ottersberg was born on Jan. 3, 1935, to Gerhard and Margaret (Ehmen) Ottersberg in Clinton, Iowa. He was baptized on Jan. 27, 1935, in Clinton. As an infant, Konrad moved with his family to Waverly. He was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Waverly, on May 8, 1949. He attended and graduated from St. Paul’s Parochial School, and in 1960 became a resident at Bethphage Mission, in Axtell, Neb. In 1965, Konrad moved to the Martin Luther Home, in Beatrice, Neb., and in 1978, joined the Opportunity Village family, now known as One Vision.

Konrad was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake.

He is survived by his niece, Margaret Miner, of Wisconsin; his brother-in-law, Walter Miner, of Wisconsin; and his many friends at Opportunity Village.

Konrad is preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Gerhard in 1993, and Margaret Ottersberg in 1997; and sister, Ruth Miner in 2007.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.