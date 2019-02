Kenneth A. Thomsen, 95, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

Per Kenneth’s wishes, his body has been cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868 or to Mercy One North Iowa Hospice.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.