Keith E. DeVries

Keith Eugene DeVries (“KD”) passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2017, at age 80, with family by his side, after a courageous fight against recently diagnosed metastatic melanoma.

A memorial service and celebration of the life of Keith Eugene DeVries will be held on Saturday, July 22, at 11 a.m., at the Clear Lake United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake. Interment following the service will take place at the Ventura Cemetery, with military honors provided by the Clear Lake V.F.W.

Keith was born on Sept. 11, 1936, in Steamboat Rock, Iowa, the son of Minert and Leota (Johnson) DeVries. He helped on the family farm while attending school and participating in basketball and other activities, graduating from Steamboat Rock High School in 1954. He attended college at Upper Iowa University, majoring in physical education, until joining the United States Air Force. He was on active duty from 1954 to 1958, serving in various locations, including Okinawa, Japan. He was honorably discharged in 1962.

Keith’s career as an air traffic controller began at O’Hare International Airport, in Chicago, Ill., with the majority spent at the Flight Service Station at the Mason City Airport in Mason City, Iowa. He retired in 1987, having served the Federal Aviation Administration working in an occupation he loved for 31 years and 11 months.

Through the years Keith also held side jobs to allow him to be outdoors and to travel, including working on a farm, delivering Winnebago RVs, and Nieman’s. After his father passed, he assisted his mother by managing the family farm. By example, Keith instilled in his children and grandchildren a tremendous work ethic.

Keith married Sharon Clark, and to this union two daughters were born, Tonya and Tamara (“Tami”).

Keith loved living in Ventura and was grateful to have lived 50 years in the same home, close to the lake and McIntosh Woods State Park.

He loved to travel, having visited 40 states and 10 countries. His favorite long-distance trip was in May of 1988 when he and his daughters traveled to Upgant-Schott, Germany, to visit the village where his father was born, and the East Friesland area of Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.

He was his daughters’, nephew’s, and grandsons’ biggest cheerleader, attending their school, sports and music events as often as possible, and he loved to visit his great-grandchildren at every opportunity. He talked about them to everyone and anyone. He looked forward to every family gathering. Family was very important to Keith.

Keith’s hobbies in his younger years included flying small aircraft, boating, snowmobiling, motorcycling, and racing stock car No. 7 with Jerry Hejna and Terry Aydelotte.

Keith kept very active his entire life and enjoyed spring through fall outdoors, doing lawn work for himself and others, walking, and attending stock car races. He was an expert at painting, both indoors and outdoors. He was a sports enthusiast and watched sports on TV, especially the Hawkeyes, Cyclones, and Twins, often joking his favorite team was “the one that wins.”

In recent years, he enjoyed drives around the lake with his daughter Tami’s dogs, taking them on walks through McIntosh Woods and Ventura Heights, and spoiling them daily with treats.

In the summer of 2016, he helped his daughter, Tonya, and son-in-law, Tom, establish an Aronia berry orchard on their farm north of Ventura. He trimmed trees, mowed, weeded, drove tractor, and enjoyed many picnics there, happy to spend time once again on a farm.

Always a weatherman, Keith loved a good Iowa thunderstorm and lightning show, and was rumored to have storm-chased a few.

Never a stranger to anyone long, Keith enjoyed meeting people and starting conversations with everyone he met. He was friendly, warm, and always a gentleman. He loved God, family, country, Christmas and good food. He liked to joke, tried to keep a positive attitude, and often repeated his father’s expression, “It’s a good day because God made it.”

Keith is survived by his daughter Tonya DeVries-Morse and son-in-law, Tom Morse; daughter, Tamara (“Tami”) DeVries and friend, Bob Bruns; grandson, Tony (Suzanne) Morse; grandson, Tyler Morse (Lura Kenet); great-grandchildren, Isabella Morse and Kaiden Morse; sister, Shirley (Mel) Keul; sister, Joyce (Dean) Maddux; nephew, David Maddux and his daughters, Olivia Maddux and Ava Maddux; friend, Connie Sathoff; and neighbor and friend, Justin Schneider.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Minert and Leota DeVries; and his former wife, Sharon DeVries-Godfrey.

Memorials for Keith may be sent in care of his daughter Tonya DeVries-Morse, at P.O. Box 24, Osage IA 50461.

Keith will be loved, missed, and remembered always.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.