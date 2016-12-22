Kathleen J. Grove

Kathleen Jo Bucher Grove passed away into the deep love of God on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, at the age of 95.

Her funeral service was held at Christ Lutheran Church, Ferndale, Wash., on Saturday, Dec. 10. Her ashes will be buried in Plover, Iowa in the summer of 2017.

Memorials may be given to Christ Lutheran Church Ferndale, Wash.

Kathleen was born in Plover, Iowa, on March 25, 1921, the year after women received the right to vote. Her parents were Joseph Bucher and Stella Shaw Bucher. She had two sisters, Zola Bucher Smith and Lucille Bucher Wilson. Kathleen graduated from Plover High School and was a member of the PBS (pixilated bicycle sextet). She graduated from Drake University with a degree in education and while there she played the string bass in the symphony orchestra. She taught elementary school in Iowa focusing on music and special reading classes. There are now many adults who can read, write and sing because of her.

Kathleen loved to travel and dance. As she met new people she would compliment them in some way and make them feel good. She had a gift in that.

In 1946 she married Edwin Grove and together they farmed for 45 years in northern Iowa until they retired. Edwin died in 2001. They had one daughter, Dana Grove Creydt, married to Russell Creydt. Kathleen had two grandchildren, Eva and her husband, Brock Schulte, and Jesse, and his wife, Erika Creydt. She had five great-grandchildren, James, Grant and Hannah Creydt and Nicha Schulte. Little Lincoln Schulte died in 2010.