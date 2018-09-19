Katherine Marie Marr

Katy passed away in the afternoon of Sept. 12, 2018, and is survived by her older siblings - Mike, Liz and Charlie. Preceding her in death are her Mother and Father, Laurel and Bill; her Grandma Libby and Grandpa Van; her Grandma and Grandpa Marr; and many dear friends from Opportunity Village, now One Vision.

Katy came into this world as a gift, from parents with roots right here in North Iowa (Osage). She began her life’s journey in San Diego, Calif., where most of her siblings were also born. It wasn’t understood, certainly by the siblings, what special and extraordinary lives she would be the central part of. Born with Downs’ Syndrome in 1970, she may have never understood the impact she had on her family and friends. In her 48 years she provided joy, happiness, unconditional love and fulfillment to those she came in contact with. Knowledge of Down’s Syndrome was in its infancy, and her doctors first diagnosed her with a heart condition before determining DS. Shortly after Katy’s birth in San Diego, the family moved to Monterey, Calif., where Bill was stationed as a Naval Officer, to complete his bachelor’s degree. Less than two years later, Katy was diagnosed with Leukemia. Cancer treatments and monthly spinal taps went on for over a year.

Katy spent the following several years under close monitor to make sure the cancer cells were sufficiently reduced and the white blood cell count stayed at bay. She was medically cleared for remission, and soon thereafter deemed cancer-free.

Whether it was from the hospital bed, classroom, Special Olympics events, or church, Katy had a way of touching lives. Following Dad’s retirement from the Navy in 1982, he took up a civilian aviation career that took Katy to Miami, Fla. She graduated from her high school in Miami in 1991 and lived with Mom and Dad until they felt it was time for her to be independent. After re-establishing residency in Iowa in the early 1990’s, they settled down for retirement in Clear Lake and Katy began her new life as a full-time resident of Opportunity Village in Clear Lake. Katy spent 25 wonderful years under the caring staff at OV. She was moved to a residential home, as were many of the OV Clear Lake clients. Katy spent the last few years of her extraordinary life in Mason City with wonderful roommates and under the care of an incredible staff even through her terminal illness. Katy was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in June 2018, for a second round.

Katy fought the fight and stood poised to do it again, or so it was thought. Katy had other ideas, however, and longed to see her deceased parents after their sudden departure from this world in a tragic plane accident 18 years ago. Lying in her hospital bed, she and her siblings opted for no more tubes and no more needles, which would have been a futile effort to keep her here on earth for a few more painful days, weeks, maybe months. Katy took her last breath in her wonderful Mason City home, to complete her final fight and reunite with Mom and Dad.

A Funeral Mass was held Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 at One Vision, Clear Lake, Iowa with the Rev. John A. Gossman officiating. Inurnment will in the Clear Lake Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation was held one hour prior to service time at One Vision on Tuesday.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.