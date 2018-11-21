Justin Hughes

Colonel Justin Russell Hughes, U.S. Army, Ret., 76, of Stafford, Va. passed away on Monday, Nov.12, 2018 at his home.

A service was held on Monday, Nov. 19, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church.

Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to The Tragedy Assistance Program of Survivors (TAPS), which offers compassionate care to the families grieving the loss of a military loved one. Online guestbook at covenantfuneralservice.com.

The second of four sons, Justin was born on May 23, 1942, in Fort Dodge, Iowa. He was raised in Clear Lake, with his brothers, Melville, Alan, and Craig by their loving parents, the late Melville William “Bud” Hughes and Lois Paddleford Hughes. The family were members of the First Congregational Church, of Clear Lake, his great-great-grandfather being the founding pastor.

Justin, lovingly known as Jut, was a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, class of 1964. Upon graduation, he completed Airborne and Ranger School. He proudly served as a member of the distinguished 82nd Airborne Division. As well as being a Vietnam Veteran, over the course of 30 years, he served his county on five continents ending his career as the Garrison Commander at Fort A.P. Hill. Upon retiring from the military, he served locally as a magistrate for the next nine years.

Jut was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow, for his lifetime commitment to the Boy Scouts of America. He was a member of the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Greater Falls Run Lions Club, the Fredericksburg Rotary and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellows Award.

Jut loved music, art and traveling. He took full advantage of his overseas assignments, allowing his family to experience many different countries and their cultures. Jut will be remembered for his sense of adventure, his quick wit, his sense of humor, his generosity and his infallible loyalty to family and friends alike.

Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Joyce Hughes; his four children, Melville “Bill” Hughes (Tracy), of Joshua, Texas, Justin Hughes (Rutica), of Boynton Beach, Fla., Megan Gray (Kevin) of Spotsylvania, Va. and Erin Hughes, of Fairview Beach, Va.; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and other beloved family members.

Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, Va., was in charge of arrangements.