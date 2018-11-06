Judy Doescher

Judy Gaye Doescher (Gautney) passed away unexpectedly in Columbia, Mo. on Nov. 1, 2018, at the age of 77.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 17, at Saint John Lutheran Church, 715 College Street, Cedar Falls, with luncheon to follow. Burial will be at Fairfield Township Cemetery, in Grundy County. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Judy’s life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to City of New Hartford Gardens, PO Box 212, New Hartford, IA 50660.

Judy is survived by her beloved husband, Roger Doescher; her children, Jill (Ed) Wulff, Joy Wheat, and Scott Doescher. She is also survived by her five grandchildren, Kristy Kopko, Allyson (Griffin) Poppe, Preston Wheat, Reeve Wheat, and Josie Doescher; one great grandchild, Shaun Kopko; and many nieces and nephews.

Judy was proceeded in death by her parents, John and Pauline Gautney, of Garden Grove, Calif.