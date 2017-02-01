Joyce E. Matthies

Joyce Elaine Matthies, 84, of Clear Lake, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends Sunday, January 29, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa in Mason City.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2017, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 S. Main St., Ventura, with Pastor Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Dunnell, Minn.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral at the church.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Redeemer Lutheran Church or to Central Gardens in Clear Lake.

Joyce was born December 13, 1932, the daughter of Arthur and Elsie (Niemoth) Ziemer in Estherville, Iowa. She married Gerald Matthies on July 1, 1967, in Dunnell, Minn. He preceded her in death on November 11, 1988.

A graduate of Sherburn High School, Class of 1950, in Sherburn, Minn., Joyce continued her education at cosmetology school in Fairmont, Minn. She worked at various insurance companies in Minnesota and Clear Lake, and owned and operated Joyce’s Beauty Nook in Dunnell for 25 years.

Joyce was the state secretary of Minnesota Hair, a member of the Dressers Association, and a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Ventura. She also volunteered at the Village Store in Clear Lake for over 25 years, was a member of the Quilting Club at Redeemer Lutheran and the Garden Club in Clear Lake.

Joyce is survived by her nephews, Jason Grund and Jody (Jessica) Grund; a sister, Lorraine Ziemer; great-nephews and great-niece, Gabe, Sam and Ellory; as well as other loving relatives, friends and neighbors.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; siblings, William Ziemer and Beverly Grund; and Jody’s late wife, Risa Grund.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.