Joyce A. Bryant, 81, of Eldridge, passed away Monday, June 25, 2018, at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, in Davenport.

Private family graveside services will be held at Oakdale Memorial Gardens, in Davenport. Memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Joyce’s obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.

Joyce was born Jan. 20, 1937 in Hartley, the daughter of Earnest and Helma (Jacobs) Gruhn. Following high school graduation, she achieved her Associate’s Degree from Mankato Business College. She was united in marriage to James Bryant on Sept. 2, 1956, in Hartley. She worked as a receptionist for various companies, most recently for David Iverson, CPA in Lake Mills. She retired in 2001. For the past 12 years, she and her husband looked forward to their yearly trips to Florida. Joyce will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.

Those left to honor her memory include her husband, Jim Bryant, of Eldridge; her sons, Jeff (Melinda) Bryant, of Spokane, Wash., Terry (Dawn) Bryant, of Cumming, Ga.; three grandchildren, Jennifer Bryant, of Des Moines, Sarah Bryant, of Moline, Ill., and Jack Bryant, of Cumming.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Brad Bryant.

Chambers Funeral Home, in Eldridge, is assisting the family with arrangements.