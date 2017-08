John William Boehm, 83, of Clear Lake passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2017, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit in Mason City. Memorial services will be conducted at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, on Aug. 12. The service will begin at 11 am with refreshments following. Visitation will be from 5-7 pm Friday, Aug. 11 at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake. Family suggests memorial contributions to One Vision (Opportunity Village), Salvation Army, or Hospice of North Iowa.