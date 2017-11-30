John L. Ebeling, 74, of Urbandale, Iowa, and formerly of Mason City and Clear Lake, died Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, at his home surrounded by his loving family.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017, at Epiphany Parish St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 302 5th Street SE, Mason City with the Rev. Neil Manternach officiating. Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2017, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., Mason City, with a Rosary service at 6:30 p.m. followed by a Scriptural Wake service. Interment will take place at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the John Ebeling memorial fund in care of the family. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.majorericksonfuneralhome.com.

John was born Dec. 19, 1942, in Mason City, the son of Leo and Lucille (Watson) Ebeling. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1961. He was a center basketball player for St. Joseph High School. After graduation from college, he worked for Jacob E. Decker’s in their IT Department. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeannette Garrard in 1964. They moved to Des Moines, IA, where he was employed for Dial Finance for 18 years as Vice President in charge of systems and programming. They later moved to Plymouth, Minn., where he was Vice President of ITT Financial. John loved living on the lake in Clear Lake, watching ducks and helping the neighbors with their docks in the spring and fall. He enjoyed hunting and boating. He loved being with his children and grandchildren. John was very involved with his grandchildren’s activities. John was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake.

John is survived by his wife, Jeanette Ebeling, of Urbandale; three children, Colleen Orbell and husband, Marc, of Waukee, Iowa, Michael Ebeling and wife, Stacy, of Elkhorn, Neb. and Lori Ebeling and her partner, April Peck, of Des Moines; and five grandchildren, Zachary Moore, Allison Moore, Connor Ebeling, Jackson Ebeling and Spencer Varner. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Jane Johnson; and brother, Richard Ebeling.