John Hughes

John N. Hughes, 72, of Mason City, Iowa, formerly of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, at the Muse Norris Inpatient Unit – Hospice of North Iowa, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake. The Rev. Bobby Shomo will be officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to service time at the Chapel.

John Newton Hughes was born on July 3, 1945, the son of Walter Fowler and Henrietta (Dieters) Hughes, in Hull, Iowa. He graduated from Mexico Military Academy in Mexico, Missouri before attending Drake University, Des Moines, Iowa.

In his youth, John was an Eagle Scout. He went on to work for: International Harvester, A.O. Smith Harvestore, Kiefer Built Trailers, and finished his career in car sales, retiring in May 2013. During his career, he was also a member of the Belmond Jaycees and Clear Lake Booster Club. After retirement he worked as a volunteer with the Food Bank of North Iowa. Throughout his life he had always enjoyed spending time with his family, boating and golfing.

He is survived by his wife, Carol Ann Hughes, Mason City; his children, Michael Jon and Cristie (Wright) Hughes, and their daughter, Alexis, Milton, Fla., Kimberly Ann Hughes, Des Moines, and her son, Wesley Jon Hughes, Washington D.C., and Angela Marie Hughes, Ankeny, Iowa.

John was preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of customary remembrances, John’s family suggests memorial contributions be made to: The Clear Lake Fire Department, 711 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA 50428; Mason City Fire Department, EMS/Paramedic Service, 350 5th St. S.W., Mason City, IA 50401; or the Food Bank of North Iowa, 606 N. Monroe Ave., Mason City, IA 50401.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.