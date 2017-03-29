John Timothy Hart II, 26, of Mason City, Iowa, died on Thursday, March 23, 2017.

A memorial service was held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, Mason City, with military honors provided by the United States Army. Inurnment will take place at a later date.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the John Hart II Memorial Fund.

John was born July 14, 1990, the son of John and Annalisza Hart, in Mason City. He married Jessy Bramley on Oct. 4, 2008, in Russell Springs, Ky.

A graduate of Ventura High School, John joined the United States Army and was actively serving in the Army Reserves. He later attended North Iowa Area Community College. While in the Reserves, he worked for McKesson Corporation in Clear Lake.

John thoroughly enjoyed anything that was dangerously fast, including: cars, motorcycles, and snowmobiles. In his free time he enjoyed shooting guns at the range, playing video games, LEGO puzzles, swimming, tubing, listening to music and getting tattoos. He was a very caring, friendly, flamboyant person who made other people smile, and never shied away from giving hugs. He loved his family and friends, and cherished his time spent with them.

John is survived by his parents, Annalisza Bryant (Steve Bird), of Clear Lake, and John (Miros) Hart, of Mason City; step-father, Dean Bryant, of Mason City; two children, Kayden and Savanna Hart, of Clear Lake, and their mother, Jessy Hart; five siblings, Danielle (Demetirus Flores) Hart, of Mason City, D.J. Bryant, of Clear Lake, Micheal Bryant, of Mason City, Sabrina (Jason) Priebe, of Mason City, and Haley Hart, of Mason City; nieces and nephews, Kali Flores, Summer Miller, Mylee Miller, and Joseph Priebe; aunts and uncles, Steve and Susan Bensen, of Northwood, Iowa, Rosemary Reed, of Florida, Kathy and Mark Brinn, of Cincinnati, Ohio, and Emmett (Susan Brandl) Hart, of Garner, Iowa; cousins, Logan and Cole Bensen, Andrew and Jared Brinn, and John Ricke; and his best friends, Cody Penman, of Mason City, and Josh Philipp, of Mason City.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ronald Leroy Wallock and E.J. and Lorraine Hart; and an aunt, Janet Wallock.

