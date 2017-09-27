Joe Meyer, 33, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away with his loving family by his side on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, after a valiant battle with cancer. He was graciously welcomed into Heaven to join his family and his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Joe has graciously donated his body to the Des Moines University Body Donor Program to continue his journey of helping others.

Visitation will be held from is 4-8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, 2017, at Veritas Church, 509 3rd Street SE, Cedar Rapids, and Celebration of Life Service is planned for 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2017, at Veritas Church.

Joseph Frederick Meyer was born April 26, 1984, in Mason City, Iowa, to Lothar and Gail (Riggs) Meyer. He was raised in Clear Lake, and throughout his childhood he spent countless hours fostering his love for the outdoors—fishing on the lake, playing in the woods, hunting, and camping. He also enjoyed Boy Scouts, 4H, and sports: soccer, wrestling, and football. Joe graduated from Clear Lake High School in 2003. He attended Coe College where he played Kohawk Football, was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau fraternity, worked with Dougie Peters in the athletic equipment department, and majored in Biology. Joe especially loved his time at the Coe College Wilderness Field Station in northern Minnesota. He graduated from Coe in 2007. It was at Coe that Joe met the love of his life, Sarah Hemming. They were united in marriage on June 28, 2008, in Marion, Iowa.

Joe was a dedicated husband who was committed to supporting Sarah throughout her education and medical training as they pursued their dream of Sarah becoming a doctor. After marriage they moved to Monroe, Iowa, where Sarah studied at Des Moines University and Joe worked at Central College and Vermeer Manufacturing in Pella, Iowa. In 2013, they moved to McCordsville, Ind., to continue Sarah’s Emergency Medicine Residency training at Indiana University while Joe worked for the city of McCordsville.

In his spare time, Joe loved hunting - turkey, pheasant, fowl and deer - fishing, hiking, camping, biking/RAGBRI, and spending time with his dogs and wife. He loved food, family dinners, all-you-can-eat buffets, and the famous family ham balls. Nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his family, especially his nephews and nieces.

In 2016, Joe and Sarah returned home to Cedar Rapids, while he continued to fight his battle against his brain tumor. During the last year, Joe and Sarah spent time making memories and traveling—French Polynesian Islands, Mexico, fishing in Minnesota, and camping. They were blessed with so many new friends as they attended Veritas Church. Those who knew Joe know that he was one of the most genuine, hard-working, giving, and selfless individuals who always focused on the needs of others. He never complained about his diagnosis, but rather focused on thanking God for his many blessings.

Joe and his family want to thank all of those who supported him during his battle, especially the staff at Hospice House of Mercy, dedicated neighbors, and members of Veritas Church and The First Presbyterian Church of Marshalltown.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sarah Hemming-Meyer; daughter on-the-way, Kyley Jo; father, Lothar Meyer; brother, Andrew (Sara) Meyer; cousin, Jay (Lisa) Matre; uncles, Jim (Sondrh) Matre and Brian (Gail) Riggs; in-laws, Pat and Mary Hemming; brothers-in-law, Phil (Kate) Hemming and Gabe Wakow Biel; grandmother-in-law, Irene Hopp; and nieces and nephews, Luke and Brooke Meyer, Shaun, Parker, Palmer, and Onna Hemming, and Isaac Biel.

Joe was preceded in death by his mother, Gail Meyer; and grandparents, George and Toni Meyer and Robert and Florence Riggs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Joe Meyer Wilderness Field Station Endowment Fund at Coe College: 1220 First Ave NE, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, 52402.

Arrangements by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Please share your support and memories with Joe’s family on his tribute wall at www.stewartbaxter.com under obituaries.