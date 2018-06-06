JoAnn M. Hughes

JoAnn “Jo” M. Hughes passed away on May 18, 2018 at her home in Franklin, Tenn.

Graveside services will be held on May 30, at the Nashville National Cemetery, where she will be laid to rest beside her husband. Memorials can be given to Avalon Hospice of Tennessee.

Jo was born in Clear Lake on Feb. 18, 1937, to Evelyn (Palmer) and Frank Wesley Coyier. She graduated from Clear Lake High School in 1955.

Soon after graduation JoAnn married Gary D. Hughes and started a wonderful life together. Her husband was in the Air Force so she moved to different places around the world. Jo stayed home to raise their two children, Christine and Steven, until Gary retired from the military in 1975.

Jo and Gary then decided to go “home” and settle for a bit in Clear Lake, to be close to extended family. Jo went to work at the Sperry plant. Eventually Jo and Gary headed west to Arizona and spent over 25 years living in Peoria, Az. Jo received her Medical Billing and Coding certification while in Arizona and worked for a private infectious disease practice. After doing that for 20 plus years, Jo decided it was her turn to retire and they moved to Franklin, where Jo lived out the remainder of her years.

Along the way many people have touched her life, but Jo’s true pride was her family. She is survived by her children, Christine (Frank) Provenzano, of Franklin, and Steven (Brenda) Hughes, of Peoria, Az.; her grandchildren, Kimberly Provenzano, Daniel (Amy) Provenzano, Melanie Provenzano, Kelli Jo (Daniel) Widney, and Leah Hughes; her great-grandsons, Joey, Zachary, Aaron, Jayden, Cameron, Michael, and Stetson; her siblings, Jane (Curt) Smith, Raymond “Ray” (Peggy) Coyier, Sharon (Norman) Froiland, Phyllis Coyier; and many more extended family members.

Jo was preceded in death her parents; her husband, Gary; her brother, James Coyier; niece, Shelly Marshall; nephew, Randy Coyier; and several other extended family members.