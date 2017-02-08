Jim L. Muhlenbruch

Jim Lynn Muhlenbruch, age 58, passed away at Johnston Memorial Hospital on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Jim was a native of Clear Lake, however, he and his wife had lived in Abingdon, Va. for the past 10 years.

A memorial service for Jim Lynn Muhlenbruch was held on Saturday Feb. 4, 2017, at the Main Street Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, with the Reverand Barbara Farmer officiating. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Clear Lake.

He was a graduate of Clear Lake High School and was a lifetime fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Jim’s favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. He had a love of military aviation and ships. A high point for him was flying in a B-17 Flying Fortress with his son and father in-law. He also loved NASCAR and travelled great distances to see his favorite drivers; the Earnharts. Jim spent his working career in the cap and gown manufacturing industry. Most recently, he was employed by Oak Hall Industries, where he served as plant manager in Chilhowie, Wytheville, Independence, Roanoke, and Salem.

Jim was predeceased by his father, Wayne Muhlenbruch.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Kelley; his mother, Alvina Devries Muhlenbruch, of Clear Lake; son, Matthew Muhlenbruch and wife, Jamie, and their children, Presley and Kennedy of Phoenix, Az.; sister, Barb Floy and husband, Doug, of Clear Lake, and brother, Thomas Muhlenbruch and wife, Alice, of Ames, Iowa.

Those wishing to share memories and express sympathy online may do so by visiting www.farrisfuneralservice.com.

Farris Funeral Service & Crematory, was in charge of arrangements.