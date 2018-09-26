Jim Black, 58, of Ventura, passed away Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center North Iowa, in Mason City.

Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 26, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 301 South Main Street, Ventura, with Rev. Jesse Burns officiating. Burial will be held in the Ventura Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the family and a charity will be established at a later date.

Jim Black was born Oct. 8, 1959, in Minnesota, the son of Bob and Arlis (Jahnz) Black. He graduated high school in the class of 1978. He worked various jobs throughout the years and eventually started his own business, Jim’s Tree Services, in 2002.

Jim was united in marriage to Pam Cahalan in November of 1985. Pam brought two children into the marriage and together Jim and Pam had a son.

In his younger years, Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing and various sports. In his recent years he took pleasure in spending time with his friends, family and grandchildren. Jim will be known for his love for the Green Bay Packers.

Jim is survived by his wife, of 32 years, Pam Black, of Ventura; three children, Michaela Dohlman, Megan (Brandon Trapp) Schoning, Robert (Ami) Black; four grandchildren, Kaibrea Schoning, Drayce and Axel Dohlman, and Maverick Black; mother, Arlis Black; two siblings, Dennis (Koleen) Black, Patty (Jeff) Jensen; two dogs, Lucy and Rosco; and many extended family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his father, Bob Black; and sister, Judy Kleckner.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.