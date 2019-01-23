Jessica Loch lived life the only way she knew how: in service to others. From the time she was born as the oldest child of seven, she took on the role of mother hen. When she met her husband, Bill, at Northwest Missouri State University in 1970 during a hayrack ride, he quickly convinced her that he was the only man for her. It did not take her long to fall in love with Bill, or his 1967 GTO. The courtship was short, and they married on May 27, 1972, in Rockford, Iowa.

Jessica and Bill built their life together in Maryville, Mo., where she immediately began her philanthropic and volunteer efforts. She was passionate about people and their causes and never said no to someone in need of help. She was actively involved with the Maryville Chapter L of PEO (twice Chapter President), St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, Daughters of the American Revolution, Children’s Mercy Hospital, and CASA. She was honored to be a part of numerous philanthropic ventures such as the Rickard Trust, where she helped secure funds for emergency responders. Jessica also served the community raising money for causes such as the Maryville Public Library and the Nodaway County Historical Society. For decades, she loved being an advisor to her beloved sisterhood of the Sigma Sigma Sigma Sorority and was known to many of her friends as the Town Crier, an endeavor she utilized to engage others in the community helping those in need. She also enjoyed spending time with her friends playing bridge and Mah Jongg.

Her faith in the Catholic Church was taught to her by her mother and father and passed along to her children. She loved her involvement at St. Gregory’s and was a lector at mass.

Jessica is survived by her loving husband, James William (Bill) Loch, of nearly 47 years; her three children, Courtney (Loch) Albertson and husband, Kevin; Jaimie Loch and wife, Abby; Brittney (Loch) Matousek and husband, Mike; her five grandchildren, Liam Loch (7), Drake Loch (5), Loch Matousek (4), Lucas Loch (1), and Keegan Albertson (15).

She is also survived by her mother Laurel (Hanson) O’Rourke, of Kansas City, Mo.; her five siblings, Tracy Wiley, of Raytown, Mo.; Patrick O’Rourke and wife, Jane, of Fort Dodge, Iowa; Scott O’Rourke and wif,e Yulanda of Mustang, Okla.; Kelley O’Rourke, of Mason City, Iowa; Erin (O’Rourke) Fingalsen and husband, Shane, of Manhattan, Kan.; and her brother-in-law, Robert Loch Jr. and sister-in-law, Millie Loch, of Maryville, Mo.

She was preceded in death by her father, Clement O’Rourke; her sister, Julie (O’Rourke) Fernandez; and her father-in-law, Robert E. Loch Sr. and mother-in-law, Betty Lou Loch.

Memorial Mass will be held Wednesday, Jan. 23, at 10 p.m., at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville, under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, Jessica requested that donations be made in her name to the St. Francis Hospital Foundation earmarked for the Cancer Care Initiatives. They can be received at St. Francis Hospital Foundation, 2016 South Main Street, Maryville, Mo., 64468.