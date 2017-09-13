Jessica Rhea Herker, 28, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 7, 2017, in Mason City, Iowa.

A memorial service is pending and will be scheduled in the near future.

Inurnment will be in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Jessica Herker Memorial Fund.

Jessica was born on April 21, 1989, the daughter of Scott and Rene (Herker) Davis, in Mason City. She grew up and attended school in Clear Lake.

Following high school, she worked in the health care industry with disabled children. She was very creative and enjoyed completing crafts, scrapbooking, and drawing. She liked going fishing with friends and family, and an occasional trip to the casino. She loved spending time with her family, daughter, Erika Michelson, and was looking forward to raising her unborn daughter.

Jessica is survived by her parents, Scott and Rene Davis, of Forest City; daughter, Erika Michelson; sister, Meagan Anderson, of Forest City; grandfather, Donald P. Herker, of Clear Lake; uncle, Joseph Herker, of Clear Lake; two nephews, Wesley and Leo Lamberson, of Forest City; great-aunt, Beth Ann (Mark) Schumacher, of Clear Lake; great-uncle, Martin Herker, of Traer; and cousins, Avery and Jaxon Herker, Abigail and Ashley Schumacher, and Stephen and Jennifer Herker.

She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Sumae Herker; and great-grandparents, Amil and Wilma Herker.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.