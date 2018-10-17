Jerry A. Lee, 78, of Palm Desert, Calif., formerly of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, at Comforts of Home, in Palm Desert, Calif.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Alan Freeland officiating. Burial was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Jerry was born on Jan. 30, 1940, the son of Frank and Grace (Wood) Lee, in Mason City. He grew up and attended school in Fertile and Clear Lake, graduating from Clear Lake High School in 1958.

Jerry worked most of his career at the Iowa Department of Transportation. He was a member of the Palm Springs Bicycle Club, served as secretary for the Desert Rose Club and Desert Camera Club, and was also president of the Desert Camera Club. He enjoyed cameras, photography, and roses.

Jerry is survived by a daughter, Cindi Roberts, of California; a step-daughter, Sonja (Alan) Freeland, of Minnesota; two step-grandchildren, Timothy and Andy Freeland; a sister, Verlynn (Jim) Hutchison, of Mason City; a niece, Debra (Tom) Surdam; two nephews, Jay (Karen) Hutchison and Joe (Kim) Hutchison; many great-nieces and great-nephews; a good friend and caregiver, Gary Endres, of Palm Desert; and his dog, Geneo.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.