Jennie L. LaRue

Jennie Louise LaRue, 96, of Clear Lake, died Monday, May 1, 2017, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services were held on Friday, May 5, 2017, at the First Reformed Church, 214 Harriman St., Alexander, Iowa, with Pastor Phil Arnold officiating.

Burial was in in Hillside Cemetery, in Sheffield, Iowa.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Jennie LaRue Memorial Fund.

Jennie was born on Dec. 22, 1920, the daughter of Klaas and LaBena (Van Horn) Steenhard, in Sheffield. She married Robert LaRue on Dec. 21, 1942, in Sheffield.

Jennie grew up and attended school in Sheffield. She worked at Trigs Manufacturing, in Kanawha, Iowa and Hensel Produce, in Alexander.

Jennie was a member of the First Reformed Church, in Alexander. She enjoyed quilting, plastic canvas work, and working on puzzles.

Jennie is survived by two sisters, LaVonne Brager, of Clear Lake, and Wilma Schultz, of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; four sisters, Anna Schwierjohann, Kurna Neve, Dena LaRue, and Elizabeth Carter; and a brother, Fred Steenhard.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.