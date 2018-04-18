Jeannine E. Easton

Jeannine Elaine Easton, 88, of Clear Lake, died Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at Good Shepherd Health Center.

A Memorial Service was held on Friday, April 13, 2018, at Fullerton Funeral Home, Mason City, with Pastor Dennis Burns officiating. Inurnment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Jeannine was born on Dec. 20, 1929, in Mason City, Iowa, to Myron and Fern (Pence) Davis. She graduated from Mason City High School in 1947. She met her future husband at the Surf Ballroom and after high school she was united in marriage to Jack Easton on July 18, 1947. They continued to enjoy dancing together for the rest of their lives. To their union, three children were born.

Jeannine enjoyed being a homemaker. She loved to bake, especially Christmas cookies. Jeannine was a wonderful seamstress and sewed all of her children’s clothing. After her children graduated from college she decided to go back to school and become a Teacher’s Associate. Jeannine graduated from NIACC in 1980 and was very proud of her degree. She enjoyed telling people she had earned all straight A’s, except from one class where her husband was the teacher and she received a B.

Jeannine taught at Mason City Community School District for five years. She was also a Girl Scout leader and church youth leader. In her free time she enjoyed reading historical fiction and loved going to the Clear Lake Public Library. She loved history and collecting antiques, which filled their home. Jeannine was very social and involved in many card groups and golfing groups; although her favorite card game, UNO, was played with her grandchildren. Throughout her life she traveled frequently with Jack; from Hawaii to Alaska, to even Lake Kabetogama, in Minnesota, to go fishing. The couple would host 4th of July gatherings for their children and grandchildren and Jeannine made the very best potato salad.

She will be remembered for her sense of humor and being a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Those left to cherish her memory include children: Cynthia (Jon) Burger, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Paula (David) Sweat, of Orlando, Fla. and David (Jane) Easton, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; grandchildren: Emily Blackhurst, Rachael (Matt Cornell) Ray, Laura Burger, Adam (Dana) Burger, Rock (Lia) Whitney, Mick (Monika) Whitney, Ashley (Lee) Geisinger, Cole Easton, Tess (Brian) Adkins and 11 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Easton, in 2015; parents, Myron and Fern Davis; and great-granddaughter now in heaven, Mary Lea.

In expression of sympathy, memorials may be directed to North Iowa Area Community College or the Clear Lake Public Library.

Fullerton Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.