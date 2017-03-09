Jean M. Roberts

Jean Marie Roberts, 76, Clear Lake, died Saturday, March 4, 2017, at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City, Iowa.

A funeral service for Jean will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, at the Fertile Church of Christ, 3493 Eagle Ave, Fertile, Iowa, with the Reverend Rob Perry, and the Reverend Dennis Ganz officiating. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, 11495 265th St., Mason City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the funeral on Wednesday at the church.

Jean Marie (Patten) Roberts was born on Dec. 2, 1940, in Rockford, Iowa, the daughter of Berl and Marjorie (Paulus) Patten. Jean received her education in Mason City. She was united in marriage to Robert Tuttle on Nov. 8, 1958, at the St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Mason City, and to this marriage three children were born, Danny, Vicky, and Sherry. She was united in marriage to Wayne Roberts on May 15, 1976, in Sioux Falls, S.D., and to this marriage she gained three bonus children, Allyn, Debra, and Kevin. Jean worked as a cook at the Clear Lake Truck Stop in the late 1970’s, but her great love and enjoyment was being a wife, mother, and grandmother.

Jean enjoyed camping at Lucky’s Last Resort, in Plymouth, Iowa, quilting, traveling, and she loved her two dogs, Jorge and Rosie.

Jean frequented the Fertile Church of Christ.

Those left to cherish her memory is her husband, Wayne Roberts, of Clear Lake; her children, Danny (Brenda) Tuttle, of Mason City, Vicky (Jim) Graf, of Onalaska, Wis., Sherry (Ken) Carr, of Clear Lake, Allyn (Julie Torstenson) Roberts, of Des Moines, Debra Scott and friend, Steve Coughenour, of Des Moines, and Kevin (Kim) Roberts, of Madrid, Iowa; 13 grandchildren, Eric Gansen, Mike (Kira) Graf, Sarah (Jeremy) Clemens, Katie (Robert) Schrooten, David (Jen) Graf, Benjamin Medlin, John Medlin, Alex and Harrison Hawkinson, Alysha Roberts, Jacob Roberts and fiancé, Taylor Andrews, Trisha and Nicole Roberts; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Joyce Romig, of Mason City; half-brother, Chuck Walker, of Wyoming; mother-in-law, Viola Roberts, of Fertile; sister-in-law, Joann Zrostlik, of Shell Rock, Iowa; a brother-in-law, Robert (Peggy) Roberts, of Chico, Calif.; and her two dogs, Jorge and Rosie; as well as many other extended family members and friends.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; granddaughter, Nikki Gansen; son-in-law, Jim Scott; brother, Bob Patten; father-in-law, Forrest Roberts, two brothers-in-law, Richard Zrostlik, and Larry Romig and sister-in-law Sue Patten.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.