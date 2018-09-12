Jean C. Peterson, 93, of Clear Lake, died Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake, surrounded by her family.

Per Jean’s wishes, her body has been cremated and a graveside inurnment for herself and son, Steve, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, at Clear Lake Cemetery. Following the inurnment, a gathering for sharing memories and refreshments will be at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Memorials in Jean’s honor may be sent in care of Karen Green, 802 S. 3rd St, Clear Lake, IA 50428.

Jean was born July 5, 1925, the daughter of Fred Quentin and Gladys (Hunter) Hartsook, in Des Moines.

Jean’s life was a journey of both happiness and sadness. As a young woman during World War II she waited in Ohio living with her future husband’s family for his return. She spent her time there getting her high school degree and working for a dentist. After the War and her marriage to Dr. Kenneth Elliott, they moved to Oregon to begin a new adventure. During that time, Jean learned to fly an airplane, taught herself how to drive a car and brought into her life through adoption, two beautiful children, Steve and Karen. After about five years, the family returned to Iowa where Jean became a nurse and raised her family.

In 1960, Jean married Marvin Peterson where they blended their families and Jean added, Margaret, Judy, Patricia, William and Mary Lou to her life. The family lived on Marvin’s (Pete) farm near Clear Lake and Jean was very instrumental in the operation of their farm and RV repair businesses. She also worked as a nurse for Doctors Hendricks and Borgman, in Clear Lake. Following retirement, Jean and Pete wintered in Texas.

As Jean’s life continued without Marvin in 2001, she and son, Steve, stayed on the family farm. They were a great comfort for each other and Jean was deeply saddened by Steve’s early passing. Until the last two years of her life, she made her home with daughter, Karen.

Her Iowa grandchildren remember her making applesauce and having Sunday meals at her house. Jean enjoyed attending the school activities of her grandchildren, doing crafts and ceramics, collecting thimbles and spoons, reading and satisfying her sweet tooth. She also liked quilting, making jewelry and calligraphy. For her 90th birthday, Jean was overwhelmed by all the family and friends from all over the country who spent the day with her, making memories.

Jean had unconditional love and kind words for everyone in her 93 years and she will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her daughter, Karen (Doug Grimm) Green, of Clear Lake; stepchildren, Margaret (Pat) Decenso, Judy (Ron) Smith, Patricia (Mike) Buland and Mary Lou (Thomas) Secory; 12 grandchildren, Courtney Davis, of New Orleans, La., Brandon Davis, of Kingman, Az., Lindsay Davis, of Clear Lake, Troy Dorenkamp, of Florida, Todd Dorenkamp, of Florida, Rachel Smith, of Titusville, Fla., Misty Massy, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Amanda Buland, of Colorado Springs, Colo., Zack Nuerhing, of Minnesota, Tania Viet, of Iowa City, George Peterson, of Boston, Mass., and Zara Peterson, of Concord, N.H.; as well as many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Peterson; son, Steven Elliott; and stepson, William Peterson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.