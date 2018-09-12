Janice L. Ward

Janice Lyn Ward, 47, of Clear Lake, died Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept.16, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Willie Rosin officiating. Burial will be at Hillside Cemetery, in Sheffield, on Monday at 11 a.m.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 15, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, family suggests memorial contributions to Janice’s sons’ college fund.

Janice was born on Aug. 2, 1971, the daughter of Donald and Elaine (Smit) Lubkeman, in Hampton. She married Chris Ward on Dec. 31, 1994, in Latimer.

A graduate of CAL High School, class of 1989, Janice went on to major in Elementary Education at the University of Northern Iowa, and then earned an MBA from Viterbo University, in Lacrosse, Wis. She worked most of her career in information technology as an IT manager and as CIO at NIACC for a few years.

Janice was an avid UNI Panther fan. She enjoyed digital scrapbooking, researching her ancestry, and visiting wineries and craft breweries. She like spending time outdoors while fishing, camping and boating on Clear Lake. She especially loved her family and cherished her time spent with them.

Janice is survived by her husband, Chris Ward, of Clear Lake; two sons, Jacob and Joey Ward, of Clear Lake; parents, Don and Elaine Lubkeman, of Clear Lake; parents-in-law, Bob and Diane Ward, of Decorah; and a sister-in-law, Janeen Justice, of North Liberty.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.