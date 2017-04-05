Janice K. Bowman

Janice Kay Bowman, 79, of Des Moines, Iowa, passed away on Feb. 28, 2017, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

The body will be cremated and a celebration of life will be held in Clear Lake, on Sunday, April 9, in the Cypress Lounge of the Surf Ballroom, from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, Inc. or the Alzheimer’s Association.

Jan was born in Clear Lake on April 4, 1937, to Marie and Christian Olsen, both Danish immigrants. She was the youngest of three girls. She graduated from Clear Lake High School, where she enjoyed vocal music and working at the Corner Drug. Jan attended the University of Iowa for three years, majoring in occupational therapy. Her college days ended after she married the love of her life, O. Keith Bowman, on July 4, 1959, just six weeks after the day they met. She and Keith were each other’s best friends for more than 57 years.

Jan and Keith raised their son, Scott, in Mason City in a California modern home that they designed. Jan’s lifelong love of art and design led her to a variety of creative endeavors, from designing backdrops for a local TV station to painting needlepoint canvases for a yarn shop. She could often be found working in her home studio, surrounded by paint brushes and various projects, some of which appeared in Better Homes and Gardens craft books. Jan was active in several clubs, including P.E.O. and their “Freaky Friday” group of friends.

In 1989, Jan and Keith moved to Des Moines where Jan continued her artwork and joined Questers and a quilting group. In the summer, Jan enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Clear Lake, where she and Keith hosted an annual “Gram and Gramp Camp” for their two granddaughters, Abigail and Leah. Jan and Keith made many trips to Denmark to meet her relatives and explore her Danish heritage. Her signature color was bright red, no doubt inspired by the Danish flag. She doted on her cats, loved reading mystery novels, and enjoyed shopping trips to Minneapolis. Above all, she cherished her family and friends. No mother was ever prouder of her son or granddaughters, and no wife more devoted to her husband.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Lois Hansen.

Her legacy lives on in her husband, Keith; son and daughter-in-law, Scott Bowman and Tracy Rood, of Boise, Idaho; granddaughters, Abigail Bowman (Mert Tuncer), of Washington, D.C. and Leah Bowman, of Chicago, Ill.; sister, Irene Hansen, of Whitefish, Mont.; and several nieces and nephews.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.