Janet F. Laning

Janet Faye Laning, a resident of Clear Lake for more than 35 years, passed away peacefully on Oct. 25, 2017, at the Hospice Center of North Iowa, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 28, 2017, at Apple Valley Assisted Living, 405 27th Ave. S., Clear Lake.

Janet, born on Sept. 27, 1936, at Park Hospital, in Mason City, Iowa. She was the daughter of Leslie Enos Thayer and Flora Ann Coston Thayer, and sister to Leslie Edgar Thayer. Her parents and brother preceded her in death. As a child, Janet moved with her family to a farm outside of Storm Lake, Iowa, where she lived throughout her early educational and high school years. Janet was active in band, basketball, Girls’ Glee Club and Future Teachers of America.

As an adult, Janet’s life in Clear Lake resulted in many, many good friends, including those at Clear Lake United Methodist Church, Opportunity Village/One Vision, and recently at the Apple Valley Assisted Living facility where she lived for the past five years.

Janet’s passions were watching her beloved sports teams: the Minnesota Vikings, the Minnesota Twins, and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes; and watching Dancing with the Stars. She enjoyed discussing current events, had a wonderful sense of humor, and was loved by all who met her. Her positive disposition and bright spirit were a treasured gift.

Janet Laning was devoted to her faith and to her family. She is survived by her son, Paul James Laning, of Clear Lake; granddaughter, Molly Marie Laning, of Waverly, Iowa; sister-in-law, K. Marie Thayer, of Ankeny, Iowa; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Interment will be at the Clear Lake Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church, 508 2nd Ave. N., Clear Lake, IA 50428; or to One Vision, 1200 N. 9th St. W., PO Box 622, Clear Lake, IA 50428.