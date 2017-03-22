Janet Dorenkamp

Janet L. Dorenkamp, 62, of Clear Lake, passed away Saturday, March 18, 2017, in Clear Lake. She was born on Feb. 28, 1955, the daughter of Dick and Esther (Barkema) Dorenkamp.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 24, 2017, at Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield, Iowa, with the Rev. Arthur J. Zewert officiating. A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Thursday, March 23, 2017, at Sietsema Vogel Funeral Home, in Hampton, Iowa. Burial will take place in the Zion Reformed Church Cemetery, rural Sheffield.

Janet grew up attending Zion Reformed Church in rural Sheffield. She graduated from Sheffield High School. Janet attended Mankato Business School and later received her Bachelor of Arts Degree from the University of Phoenix. She earned her local pastors license and later was ordained through the Methodist Church.

She was a Chaplain for Hospice of North Iowa and officiated numerous weddings, funerals and baptisms for local families.

Janet was a generous and thoughtful person with an enormous capacity for compassion towards other people. She loved dedicating time at Central Gardens in Clear Lake. Janet enjoyed traveling, biking, reading and sewing. She loved her family and adored her grandchildren.

Janet is survived by her husband, Jim Henderson, of Clear Lake; daughter, Kristina (Brandon) Paine, of Clear Lake and their children, Meagan and Alivia; daughter, Allison (Quentin) Mussig, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, and their children, Vivian and Leon; mother, Esther Dorenkamp; brother, Duane (Doreen) Dorenkamp; sister, Karen (Dennis) Downing; sister, Ardith (Robert) Parks; brother, Jim (Jan) Dorenkamp; along with many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Dick Dorenkamp.

A memorial fund has been established in Janet’s name, for which the family will use towards a memorial at Central Gardens in Clear Lake.