Jane C. Lane, of Spirit Lake, formerly of Clear Lake, died Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, at Lakes Regional Healthcare, in Spirit Lake.A graveside inurnment will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, June 2, at Clear Lake Cemetery, in Clear Lake.

Jane was born on Dec. 29, 1918, the daughter of Clyde and Lena (Heltman) McMullen. She married James Lane on May 30, 1941 who preceded her in death on Dec. 4, 2007.

Jane graduated from Clear Lake High School and later worked as office manager at Lane Distribution. She was a member of Clear Lake United Methodist Church.

Jane is survived by many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and a sister, Thelma Raw.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.