Jane A. Andersen

Jane Ann Andersen, 92, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at her home in Clear Lake.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, with Pastor Steve Bang officiating. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to Hospice of North Iowa.

Jane was born Sept. 25, 1924, the daughter of Edwin “Ed” and Sophia (Warry) Fisher in Fairfield, Iowa. She married Reinhardt “Reiney” Andersen on Dec. 29, 1943, in Ottumwa, Iowa. He preceded her in death in 2008.

A graduate of Fairfield High School, Jane worked in the ammunitions factory in Hanover, Wash., during the war. The same day her father died, her boyfriend, Reiney, crashed his plane during a training session in Ottumwa. She and Reiney eventually moved to Clear Lake so he could be a part of the family business, Andersen Construction Company.

Jane was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake PEO, and 20th – 21st Century Club. She volunteered at Opportunity Village, assisted with English as a Second Language classes for Clear Lake Schools. She enjoyed listening to big band music and wintering in Arizona for 25 years. She was a dedicated wife and mother to her family, which also included several dogs throughout the years.

Jane is survived by two children, Dr. Jon (Joyce) Andersen, of Jerseyville, Ill. and Amy Andersen, of Clear Lake; and three grandchildren, Aaron Andersen and Ashley Andersen, of Ft. Collins, Colo., and Alyssa (Forrest) Emo, of Corvallis, Ore.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; a grandson, Andrew; two sisters; and a brother.

