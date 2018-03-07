James Merfeld, 68, of Clear Lake, passed from this world on Thursday, March 1, 2018, surrounded by his family in Clear Lake, after a long bout with lymphoma. Due to his determination and positive attitude, Jim was a participant in multiple clinical, medical trials to help others by advancing the medical knowledge obtained in cancer research.

A memorial visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Gift of Life Transplant House, in Rochester, Minn., or to Jim’s family. The most fitting tribute each of you could give to Jim is to sign up to be an organ donor, get on the bone marrow registry donor list, or to give blood, donate plasma, double reds, platelets or whatever you can. Not just in a time of national emergency, but on a regular basis. It will extend and save lives.

Jim was born Feb. 1, 1950, the fifth child of eight to Vern and Kathryn (Ewen) Merfeld, in Greene, Iowa. He attended school in Dougherty and Greene, where he was remembered for his baseball and softball prowess. Jim’s advice was, “You don’t tire yourself out running the bases if you hit home runs.”

His love of agriculture and farming was abundant in his job choices throughout life. He provided for his family and made a living through whatever means necessary and did that in the small farming communities in North Iowa by farming and trucking.

Through the years, Jim touched many lives and was always ready with a smile and easy laugh. Jim loved and was loved by kids and animals, especially his pet dogs, Jake, Sue, Penno, Hoopie, Sadie and Wilson. Jim has been an understanding and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend. Jim was always ready with a grin or a joke. His love and laughter will be sorely missed by family and friends.

Jim has taught all who love him that his stubborn German attitude with a hint of Irish humor is a heritage we can be proud to be a part of.

His living legacy includes his wife of 48 years, Marilyn; three children, Nick (Heidi) Merfeld, Bob (Jennifer) Merfeld and Sarah Merfeld-Downey; eight grandchildren, Zachary, Alex, Madison, Megan, Luke, and Julia Merfeld and Gracie and Jacob Downey. Rest in Peace, Papa Jim.

Our tears are evidence of his death, our laughter is affirmation of his life.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.