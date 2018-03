James Merfeld, 68, of Clear Lake, passed from this world on Thursday, March 1, 2018, surrounded by his family in Clear Lake, after a long bout with lymphoma.

A memorial visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Gift of Life Transplant House, in Rochester, Minn., or to Jim’s family.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel was in charge of arrangements.