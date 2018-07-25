James H. Anderson, Waynesboro, Tenn., and formerly of Clifton, Tenn., departed this life on Friday, July 6, at the Waynesboro Health and Rehab, in Waynesboro, at the age of 93 years, two months, and 20 days.

A graveside service with military rites was held on Wednesday, July 11, at Culp’s Cemetery, Waynesboro, with Tracy Love officiating.

James was born April 16, 1925, in Wayne County, Tenn., the son of Alf and Nannie Ray Anderson. He was united in marriage to Frieda Joycelyn Smith Anderson on April 11, 1948, and she preceded him in death on Jan. 21, 2011. Mr. Anderson retired in 1983 after 33 years with Northern Natural Gas Company, in Ventura. He was a United States Army veteran of WWII, served as an elder in the Presbyterian Church, was a life time member of the V.F.W., was a member of the Rotary Club and a former president of the Wayne County Forest Landowners Association.

He is survived by a son, Jimmy Neil Anderson, of Clifton, Tenn.; a daughter, Dolores Eliasen and her husband, Roger, of Clear Lake; grandchildren, Dr. Kane Anderson and his wife, Dr. Mareca Anderson, Durango, Colo., Stephanie Eliasen, Bondurant, and Stacie Eliasen Wyborny and her husband, Jeremy, Plymouth; three great-grandchildren; sisters, Sue Newbill, of Mt. Home, Ark., and Betty Braid, of Waterford, Mich.; sisters-in-law, Judy Tindall, Oklahoma City, Okla. and Phyllis West, Pampa, Tx.; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Anderson was preceded in death by a son, Harold Douglas Anderson; a brother, Charles Edward Anderson and a granddaughter, Gayla Lynn Anderson.