James Buck

James William Buck, 95, of Clear Lake, died Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Oakwood Care Center, in Clear Lake.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 23, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dennis Ganz officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Clear Lake VFW Honor Guard. Burial will be at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at the funeral home in Clear Lake.

Jim was born Sept. 1, 1923, the son of James A. and Mina M. (Harter) Buck, in Clear Lake. He married Carole J. Molencamp on March 1, 1945, at Glenview Naval Air Station in Chicago, Ill. She preceded him in death on Dec. 10, 2003.

A graduate of Clear Lake High School, Jim served in the United States Navy Air Corps during World War II. Early in life he worked various jobs before working at Decker’s meat packing plant for 20 years. When Decker’s closed, he worked on the pipeline and painted houses until his retirement.

Jim was a member of the Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. He enjoyed golfing, shooting pool and gardening.

Jim is survived by six children, Susan (Keith) Mastre, of Clear Lake, Kathy (Keith) Wiele, of Clear Lake, Wendy Watt, of Milford, James (Sheri) Buck, of Simonton, Texas, Betsy (Tim) Holden, of Clear Lake, and Joe (Lori) Buck, of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a sister, Janette Buck, of Clear Lake; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; a brother, Robert Buck; two sisters, Ruth (Cliff) Coffin and Helen (Jim) McEldoon; two sons-in-law, Jerry Bartleson and Jim Watt; and a daughter-in-law, Brenda Buck.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.