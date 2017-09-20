Jacqueline J. Quinn

Jacqueline “Jackie” Josephine Quinn, 83, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, at Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa, in Mason City, Iowa.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial was in Clear Lake Cemetery.

Jackie was born Oct. 18, 1933, the daughter of Peter and Justine (Weber) Weydert, in Whittimore, Iowa. She married Francis “Bud” Quinn on Feb. 14, 1953, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake.

A graduate of Ventura High School, Jackie completed a year of nurse’s training at St. Joseph Hospital, in Sioux City, Iowa. She worked in home health care for Amicare and the Ventura Community Center.

Jackie was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Clear Lake for nearly 65 years. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, and especially spending time with her family.

Jackie is survived by five children, Christi Halen, of Cedar City, Utah, Curtis Quinn, of Cylinder, Iowa, Carol (Thomas) Dumais, of Texas, Connie (Paul) Coleman, of Clear Lake, and Clark (Kathy) Quinn, of Clear Lake; 19 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and a sibling, Barbara Chisholm, of Osage, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Peter and Justine Weydert; husband, Bud Quinn; and siblings, Marvin Weydert, Pauline Quinn, Grace Jones, and Simon Weydert.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.