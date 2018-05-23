Isabelle Sweeney

A Celebration of Life Service will be held for Isabelle Marie Molan on Saturday, May 26, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake, at 10:30 a.m.

The family asks that any memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Building Fund in Clear Lake.

Born Isabelle Marie Molan in 1926, to Roy and Isabelle (Peters) Molan, in Minneapolis, Minn., Bel passed away on Friday, Feb.16, 2018, at Wesley Acres Hospice, in Des Moines, surrounded by family.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapels, was in charge of arrangements.