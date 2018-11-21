Iris Deckard

Iris Mae Myers-Deckard, 59, of Clear Lake, died Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, at Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be was held Tuesday, Nov. 20, at Zion Lutheran Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. Dr. Pat Hall officiating.

Inurnment was at Memorial Park Cemetery, in Mason City.

Iris was born July 20, 1959, the daughter of Harvey and Nellie (Nichols) Myers, in Mason City. She grew up in Clear Lake and attended Clear Lake High School. She worked as a social worker for most of her career at Heritage of Bel-Air, in Nebraska.

Iris married Edward Kaduce in 1978, and to this union two children were born, Troy and Melissa. He passed away Dec. 1, 2014. Iris married Jerry Deckard on Nov. 17, 2001, in Clear Lake. He preceded her in death on Nov. 29, 2011.

Iris enjoyed being outdoors while camping, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

Iris is survived by four children, Troy Kaduce, of Des Moines, Melissa (Andrew) Meester, of St. Paul, Minn., Kimberly (Bill) Haase, of Mason City and Christopher (Tracey) Deckard, of Indianola; four grandchildren, Robbie, Ryan, Jameson and Jen; four great-grandchildren, Hunter, Charlotte, Everett, and Harper; two sisters, Roseann Hinderaker, of Clear Lake, and Violet (Merle) Hultman, of Oakland, Neb.; four sisters-in-law, Sharon Myers, of Monticello, Minn., Iola Myers, of Clear Lake, Sherry Bohnsack, of Mason City and Marlys Myers, of Mason City; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; both husbands; infant child, Chris; and brothers, Harvey, Roy, Oscar, Art and Ray Myers.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.