Hildegarde M. Pals

Hildegarde Margaret (Gruis) Pals passed away April 2, 2018, at Iowa Specialty Hospital, in Belmond, Iowa.

Funeral services were held on Saturday, April 7, 2018, at Immanuel Reformed Church, east of Belmond. The Reverend David Dekuiper officiated. Burial was in the Immanuel Reformed Church Cemetery.

She was born Sept. 23, 1921, at the farm home of her parents, Herman B. and Harmke (Braner) Gruis. She attended Meservey School, graduating from high school in 1938 as valedictorian of her class. She completed Catechism at Meservey Reformed Church that same year. She was baptized and attended Sunday School at Immanuel Reformed Church, rural Belmond. At an early age she made her confession of faith and became a member of Immanuel. She was active in her church playing the pipe organ and piano, and singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and Catechism.

She attended Central College, in Pella, Iowa, for one year, getting her teacher’s certificate. She taught rural schools for four years in Franklin and Wright Counties. On Dec. 22, 1944, she was married to Ormal Pals at the home of her parents. In April of 1945, Ormal was drafted into the Navy and was sent to the west coast. In June, Hildegarde joined him, and they lived one year at Bremerton, Wash. While there, she was employed by the U.S. Naval Hospital. Ormal was discharged in 1946, so they returned to Iowa, and farmed south of Meservey. Hildegarde enjoyed helping out on the farm and raising a family. Because of her love for teaching, she did a lot of substitute teaching from 1960-1975. She also enjoyed bowling, golfing, and playing bridge.

She was a longtime member of Meservey Federated Women’s Club. She was very active in the Women’s Guild at Immanuel and was the Co-Chairperson for Immanuel’s Centennial in 1984.

She and Ormal enjoyed spending winters in Arizona for 25 years. She loved family gatherings, attending her grandchildren’s activities, and playing with the three great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Vaughn (Jane) Pals, of Clear Lake, daughter, Veralyn Pals, of Chadron, Neb.; two grandsons, Brandon (Liming), of Ames, Iowa and Jonathan Pals, of Woodbury, Minn.; three great-grandchildren, Daniel Pals, Ivory Pals, and Jessica Pals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Harmke Pals; husband, Ormal Pals, in 2011; brother, Harvey Gruis, in 1968; and sisters, Florence Pals, in 1989, and Marjorie Gruis, in 2018.

Those wishing to express their sympathies through a card or memorial in Hildegarde’s memory may wish to consider the Iowa Specialty Hospital Foundation, Immanuel Reformed Church-Belmond, Talbot Belmond Public Library, to the family, or to the donor’s choice.

Andrews Funeral Home, Belmond, was in charge of arrangements.