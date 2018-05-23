Helen Margaret Meyers, 88, of Clear Lake, died Thursday, May 17, 2018, at the IOOF Home, in Mason City.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, May 22, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Clear Lake, with the Rev. John Gossman officiating. Burial was at Clear Lake Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church Building for Community or to a charity of one’s choice.

Helen was born on Jan. 24, 1930, the daughter of Dr. Casper and Margaret (Schultes) Langenfeld, in Carroll. She married Frankie “Bud” Meyers on April 23, 1955 in Carroll. After nearly 60 years of marriage, he preceded her in death on April 11, 2013.

A graduate of Saint Angela Academy, class of 1948, Helen attended and graduated from St. Joseph Mercy Hospital Nursing School in 1952. She worked at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital for most of her career.

Helen was a member of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, in Clear Lake, Ducks Unlimited, and various bowling leagues throughout her life. Her greatest joy was her family, and she cherished the time spent with them. Much of that time was spent traveling all over Iowa, and sometimes out of state, for Bud’s trap shoots. She enjoyed taking her children to the beach when they were young, spending time with nursing friends, playing cards, bowling, and completing crossword puzzles and word searches. Helen loved to socialize, so her two favorite days of the year were the Fourth of July and Christmas Eve day because all of her family and friends were together.

Helen is survived by five children, Doug (Mary Helen) Meyers, of Clear Lake, Diane (Mark) Holt, of Mason City, Randy (Mary) Meyers, of Clear Lake, Donna (Jaimi Kiger) Meyers, of Mason City, and Shelly (Jerry) Gardinier, of Clear Lake; 12 grandchildren, Kathy (Dan) Lloyd, Michael (Kris) Pedelty, Don (Becky) Pedelty, Victor Pedelty, Jennifer (Greg) Johnston, Jon (Rachel) Holt, Matthew Hankenson, Kat (Steve) Everett, Sarah (Matt) Norris, Megan (Tom) Budde, Dan (fiancé, Kelly) Hartnett, and Kelli Gardinier; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Omer Langenfeld, of Carroll; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a daughter, Ann Marie; and siblings, Florence Westendorf, Albert Nagl, Louis Nagl, Felix Langenfeld, Marie Langenfeld, Sr. Mary Lourdes, Vincent Langenfeld, and Elmer Langenfeld.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.