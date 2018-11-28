Hazel L. Darg, 92, of Rockwell, passed away Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at the Muse Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit, in Mason City.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 28, at Major Erickson Funeral Home, 111 N. Pennsylvania Ave., in Mason City, with the Rev. Art Zewert, Chaplain of Hospice of North Iowa officiating. A private family inurnment will be at Elmwood – St. Joseph Cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 4-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday at Major Erickson Funeral Home.

Hazel Luella Darg, the seventh of nine children of Harry B. and Hazel (Meacham) Vierkant, was born June 23, 1926, on the Reuben Holman farm south east of Rockwell. Hazel grew up on a farm seven miles south east of Mason City. She attended Bath Township No. 3 country school just across the road from where she lived. When Hazel was 15, the family moved to an acreage at Rockwell.

On Oct. 11, 1946 she was married to Robert A. Darg at her parent’s home near Rockwell. They were the parents of three children, Robert J., Barb and Marilynn. Hazel managed the Cedar Valley Produce at Rockwell, where she was employed from 1942 until 1948. She spent many years helping Bob on the family farm near Burchinal until retiring in 1989. After retiring, they enjoyed doing many carpenter projects together. Hazel and Bob often joked that Hazel was management and Bob was labor, as mom wasn’t that handy with power tools, but dad always wanted her close by to “hold the other end of the board,” or help make decisions. They seldom missed an auction, flea market or garage sale. Hazel and Bob loved meeting with friends at Burger King in Mason City, or Dugan’s in Rockwell. Hazel treasured her leisure time, especially reading and sewing. Bob and Hazel enjoyed 60 years together before Bob passed away in 2006.

Hazel is survived by her three children, Robert J. (Melissa) Darg, of Garner, Barbara (Terry) LeDuc, of Mason City and Marilynn Anderson (Dennis Mihm), of Clear Lake; eight grandchildren, Taylor Hubbard, Mykenzie Darg, Ryan Darg, Kimberly Utrera, Robert (Traci) LeDuc, Terri Jean Watt, Jennifer (Derek) Schlitter and Tyler J. Anderson (fiancée, Natalie Sullivan); nine great-grandchildren, Halie LeDuc (Derick Trappe), Kelsey LeDuc, Addison Watt, Jake Watt, Jaden Parra, Macy Schlitter, McKenna Schlitter, Hazel Anderson and Miles Anderson; a sister-in-law, Wilda Vierkant, of Springfield, Mo.; and many loving nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert; parents-in-law, Elmer and Etta Mae Darg; five brothers, Benjamin, David “Newton”, Harry, Elmer and Paul Vierkant; three sisters, Ruth Kohler, Helen Parks and Faye, in infancy; four sisters-in-law, Nora Bremner and Hilda, Lois and Mary Jo Vierkant; and two brothers-in-law, Karl Kohler and Victor Parks.

Hazel’s family would like to give a special thanks to Oakwood Care Center and Hospice of North Iowa for the wonderful care she received.

Major Erickson Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.