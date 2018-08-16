Guy A. Dietz, 77, of Elma, Iowa and formerly of Wadena, passed peacefully on Wednesday evening, Aug. 1, 2018 at the Evans Memorial Home in Cresco.

A Gathering Time will be held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Arlington. Military Honors will be presented at a private family time.

Guy Aaron Dietz was born on March 1, 1941 in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Robert Harry and Elizabeth Susanna (Taylor) Dietz. Guy was a gifted vocalist and was a member of the National FFA Choir while in school. He graduated from Oelwein High School in the Class of 1959.

Guy honorably service his country in the U.S. Army.

Guy worked at Elsheimer’s Meat Products in West Union and then moved to Clear Lake.

Guy was united in marriage to Susan Renee Eggers on Feb. 18, 1989 in Clear Lake. He worked in Clear Lake at Bill’s Bakery as a bread truck driver and then as a driver for Keith’s Sanitation for over 20 years.

Guy was always active in the American Legion and VFW Posts in the communities that he lived. He was an avid rifleman. Guy enjoyed dancing, reading history and western books, singing, telling jokes, playing pool and spending time with his dogs. He loved and cherished his family.

Guy is survived by his two daughters, Timilyn (David) Hunzelman of Chesterton, Ind., and Susan (Eric) Borremans of West Troy, Wis.; four grandchildren, Maddie and Sophie Hunzelman and Logan and Morgan Borremans; two brothers, Robert W. Dietz and Max (Amber) Dietz; a niece, Desiree Kowalske; nephew: Jason (Angel) Dietz and several great nieces and nephews.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Susan, on Dec. 26, 2003.

Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Homes - Arlington is in charge of services.