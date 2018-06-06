Gregory L. Johnson

Gregory Lee Johnson, 39, of Peosta, formerly of Clear Lake, lost his 10-year struggle with depression on Tuesday, April 24, 2018.

A “Gathering of Remembrance” will be held on Saturday, June 9, from 4:30 – 6:30 p.m., at the Clear Lake Arts Center, 17 S. 4th St., Clear Lake.

In lieu of customary remembrances, any memorial contributions may be directed to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention-Iowa Chapter in Ankeny, or to Everybody Plays Playground, in Clear Lake.

Ward Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.