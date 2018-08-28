Gloria J. Hegland, 72, of Mason City, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel, 126 3rd Street NE, Mason City, with pastor Jason Reynolds officiating. Burial will follow at Elmwood-St. Joseph Cemetery, 1224 South Washington Avenue, Mason City.

Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapel.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Gloria Hegland Memorial Fund.

Gloria Jean Hegland, the daughter of Earl and Hazel (Howe) Leaman, was born May 24, 1946, in Mason City. She attended schools in Mason City, and was a proud graduate of the class of 1964. Gloria attended a business college, and went to work for AC Nielson Company, in Mason City. In the late 60’s, Gloria moved to Arizona where she worked at a bank in Phoenix. After returning to Iowa, she was united in marriage to Max Hegland in 1983 at the First United Methodist Church, in Mason City.

Gloria volunteered for many years in the Gift Shop at Mercy Medical Center – North Iowa.

She enjoyed spending winters in Arizona, feeding the birds and watching the wildlife. Gloria liked shopping, spending time with her sister, Carol, and friends, Penny and Scott. She enjoyed gourmet cooking and entertaining family and friends.

Gloria is survived by her sister, Carol (Lowell) Washburn, of Clear Lake; nephew, Matthew (Renee) Washburn; two great-nieces, Natalie and Riley Washburn.

Gloria is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Hazel Leaman; husband, Max Hegland; special friend, Howard Marshall.

Hogan-Bremer-Moore Colonial Chapels, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.