Gladys J. Gisel

Gladys Joan Gisel, 87, of Orlando, Fla., formerly of Ventura, died Friday, June 16, 2017, at Encore at Avalon Park Assisted Living in Orlando.

Graveside Inurnment will be at 2 p.m., Thursday, July 6, 2017 at Elmwood Cemetery in rural Renwick, Iowa, with Pastor Jesse Burns officiating.

Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Thursday, July 6, 2017, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake.

Gladys was born on Jan. 27, 1930, the daughter of Albert C. and Emma M. (Nelsen) Nelson in Renwick. She married Willard Gisel on June 17, 1951, in Renwick. He preceded her in death on Oct. 2, 2010.

A graduate of Vernon Consolidate High School, in Renwick, Gladys earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Iowa. For over 12 years she worked as a speech therapist for Cerro Gordo County.

Gladys was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, in Ventura. She enjoyed playing Bridge, golfing, and knitting. She also liked to travel and fish with Willard.

Gladys is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Karen) Gisel, of Oviedo, Fla.; daughter in law, Donna Reed Gisel; four grandchildren, Jeffrey and Andrew Gisel, and Tiffany and Stephanie Gisel; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a son, Steven; a granddaughter, Jennifer Gisel; three brothers, Shelby, Robert and Richard Nelson; and three sisters-in-law, Helen, Grace and Irene Nelson.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.