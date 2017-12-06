Gladys A. Gross

Gladys Anna (Miller) Gross, 98, formerly of Thornton, Iowa, passed peacefully from this life to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 29, 2017, at the Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, Iowa.

Gladys Anna Miller was born on the family farm one mile south of Burchinal, Iowa, on Oct. 24, 1919, the daughter of Henry and Anna (Thiele) Miller. She graduated from Rockwell High School in 1937 and received her teaching certificate from Iowa State Teacher’s College (now UNI) in Cedar Falls, Iowa. She continued her education in later years at Drake University, Mankato State University and NIACC.

Gladys began her teaching career in a one room rural school north of Thornton, Grimes #9, from 1938-1940, earning $55 a month. Driving her Model T from Rockwell, she brought water with her every day for her students. During those years, she met her future husband, Buford Gross, the love of her life, at a dance in Thornton. They were married at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Rockwell, on May 28, 1941. They lived and farmed one mile south of Thornton for 52 years.

In 1957, Gladys returned to teaching in the second grade in the Meservey Community School and continued there for 25 years. She loved her many years of teaching, guiding her students and trying to bring out the best in them. Her motto always was, “There is good in every child.” Her second grade students were a special joy to her and they remained “her kids” throughout her life. She always enjoyed hearing from them or reading about her former students as they moved on with their lives.

In 1982, she retired from teaching and with her husband spent many wonderful summers at their home on Leech Lake, in Minnesota. They enjoyed traveling in the area, fishing for the “big ones” and welcoming family and friends to their home.

Gladys enjoyed telling many stories of her happy life growing up in her beloved home town of Rockwell. Her granddaughter, Lyndsay, compiled many of those memories into a book honoring her on her 90th birthday. As a young girl she began taking piano lessons and developed a special talent which carried on throughout her life. She was confirmed at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church and was a Sunday school teacher and church organist there for many years. After her marriage, she joined the Richland Lutheran Church, Thornton, and served as their organist for over 35 years. In addition to playing for Sunday services, she also played the piano and organ for countless weddings, funerals and other events. She was a member of the Richland Ladies Aid and a charter member of the Thornton Women’s Club.

She will be remembered fondly by her family and friends for her fun-loving approach to life, her generosity and her kindness. She enjoyed celebrating birthdays and special events with her family and also with other people she cared for by sending them a card, a note or writing them a special poem. Most of all, Gladys enjoyed spending time with her family. Being with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren brought her so much happiness right up to the end of her life. She taught them to have kindness in their hearts and to live their lives to the fullest. The legacy she leaves her family is the very picture of what it means to be a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother.

A heartfelt thank you to the staff at Apple Valley Assisted Living, Clear Lake, and the Good Shepherd Health Center, Mason City, and Hospice of North Iowa, for their compassion and the excellent care given her in her later years. A special thank you to all the considerate people who stopped to visit her and send her cards on various occasions - especially the Richland Lutheran Ladies Aid, Judie and Larry Lightbody, and Bonnie and Gary Younge.

Grateful for having the joy of sharing Gladys’ life are her children: Nancy (Larry) Sheriff, Sheffield, Richard (Lori) Gross, Osage, Iowa, Robert (Judy) Gross, Clear Lake; grandchildren, Matthew (Sheri) Sheriff, Norfolk, Neb., Jennifer Sheriff, Sheffield, Iowa, Lyndsay (Brendan) Murphy, Peachtree Corners, Ga., Jordan (Sarah) Gross, St. Anthony, Minn., Alison (Tom) Harris, Gilbert, Az., Cooper (Mallory) Gross, Sioux Falls, S.D.; and great-grandchildren Jasi Sheriff, Oliver and Harry Murphy, Crosby and Sullivan Gross and Piper Gross.

At peace with her now in heaven are her husband, Buford; her parents, Anna and Henry; brother, Alvin; step-sister Helen (Miller) Anderson; an infant daughter; an infant son; and grandson, Jason Sheriff .

A memorial service and interment is being planned by her family for the spring, 2018.