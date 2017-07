Geraldine "Gerry" L. Trebil, 94 of Mason City, Iowa, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Muse-Norris Hospice Inpatient Unit. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am on Friday, July 28 at Grace United Methodist Church, Mason City. Visitation will be from 5-8 pm on Thursday, July 27 at Major Erickson Funeral Home, Mason City. Memorials may be directed to the family.