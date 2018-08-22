Gary L. Ommen, 77, of Clear Lake and formerly of Mason City, died Saturday, Aug. 18, 2018, at Mercy Medical Center- North Iowa, in Mason City.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Gary at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, 119 South Georgia Avenue, Mason City, where military honors will be provided by the Mason City Veterans. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery, Highway 18 W., Mason City.

Gary Lee Ommen, the son of Henry and Ella (Smith) Ommen, was born on June 1, 1941, in Fulda, Minn. As a young boy his family moved to South Dakota where he attended and graduated school. At the age of 18 Gary enlisted in the United States Army where he proudly and faithfully served his country during Vietnam. Upon his honorable discharge Gary returned to South Dakota where he farmed with his family.

On April 15, 1989 Gary was united in marriage to Frances Eick at Doan United Methodist Church. Together they would celebrate nearly 30 years of marriage.

For many years Gary worked as a Health Care Administrator, where he showed special interests in those suffering with mental health illnesses.

In his free time Gary spent every able moment with his family. His grandchildren brought him immense joy and he loved spending time with them and supporting them in their activities. He was quite the storyteller and could light up a room with his contagious laugh. He enjoyed woodworking, birdwatching, fishing, and baking bread, always sending his family home with a fresh loaf at the end of their visits.

Those grateful in sharing in his life are his wife, Frances, Clear Lake; children, Lisa (Brian) Ross, Scottsdale, Az., Scott (Kristina) Ommen, Crystal Lake, Ill., Ed (Macaila) Eick, Rochester, Minn., and Aimee (Chris) Turney, Lee’s Summit, Mo.; grandchildren, Tyler Ommen, Chandler Ross, Jacob Ommen, Karson Ross, Morgan Eick, Garrett Eick, Cole Turney, and Braelyn Turney; brothers, Duane (Ila) Ommen, Walker, Minn., and Gene Ommen, Lindstrom, Minn.; and brother in law, Eldon Hogie.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Ella Ommen; his siblings, Karen Hogie, Lester (Delores) Ommen, and Rosella (Arnold) Peterson; and his sister in law, Sylvia Ommen.

Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home, Mason City, was in charge of arrangements.