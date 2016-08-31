Gary G. Anderson

Gary Grant Anderson, 72, of Fertile, Iowa, died Sunday, Aug. 28, 2016, at Mercy Medical Center in Mason City.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2016, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, 101 N. 4th St., Clear Lake, with Pastor Dennis Ganz officiating and military honors provided by Clear Lake VFW Post 4868. Per Gary’s wishes, his body will be cremated following the service.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2016, at Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel in Clear Lake.

Family suggests memorial contributions to the Gary Anderson Memorial Fund.

Gary was born Nov. 26, 1943, the oldest child of Grant and Reva (Jacobsen) Anderson, in Mason City. He grew up on a farm in rural Ventura and graduated from Ventura High School in 1962. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Army; serving for two years. He was united in marriage to Ramona Latch in 1967 at the First Congregational Church in Clear Lake. To this union no children were born, but many dogs and cats were taken care of over the years.

Gary started his own plumbing and heating business in 1976; owning and operating it until 1980. After closing his business, he went to work for Winnebago Industries and then Armour in Mason City. He later worked in plant operations at North Iowa Medical Center and also Mercy Medical Center. He worked at Mercy until 2014 when his and his wife’s medical conditions forced him to retire. He has spent the last two years caring for his wife, Ramona.

Gary took great pride in taking care of his yard, and enjoyed fishing and gardening. He also was a workaholic and loved what he did.

Gary is survived by his wife, Ramona, of Fertile; and a brother-in-law, Russell (Denise) Latch, of Mason City.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Ward-Van Slyke Colonial Chapel, Clear Lake, was in charge of arrangements.